Woman in serious condition after struck by car in SW Huntsville

Huntsville police said a pedestrian sustained serious injured after a vehicle struck her Friday night.

Police said a woman in her 50s was struck by a car while she was crossing the road near Drake Avenue and Newson Road. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Police say she was shopping at the Fuel City on Drake Avenue before being hit.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI.

Officers said the driver stopped and called police.

Police will test the driver for drugs or alcohol to determine if the driver was impaired.

There is no word on any charges yet.

