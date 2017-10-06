Florence woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run of handicapped pedestrian

Florence police have arrested a woman in connection to Friday evening's fatal hit-and-run of a handicapped pedestrian.

Police say 57-year-old Kevin Doherty of Florence was in his motorized wheelchair when he was struck by a small sport utility vehicle on Cloyd Boulevard. The SUV fled the scene.

Doherty was flown to Huntsville Hospital where he later died.

Police say Doherty was confined to his wheelchair and was known to travel to local businesses with it.

Police had difficulty identifying the vehicle and asked the public for help.

Police say a suspect turned herself in to the Lauderdale County Courthouse Tuesday morning. She was identified as Christina Marie Carroll, 26, of Florence. Police say she gave information that described her involvement in the crash.

Carroll has been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. She is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

