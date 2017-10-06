Florence police seek hit & run driver that killed pedestrian in wheelchair

Florence police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Friday evening.More >>
Governor Kay Ivey will hold a news conference Saturday to give an update on Hurricane Nate.More >>
Huntsville police said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a vehicle struck her Friday night.More >>
Limestone County authorities responded to a barn fire on Beatline Road Friday afternoon.More >>
A Florence High School senior has been arrested on allegations of raping a female in west Florence in July.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.More >>
The beach in Harrison County is now closed, and all areas of the beach south of the seawall are under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.More >>
