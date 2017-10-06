Florence police seek hit & run driver that injured pedestrian in wheelchair

Florence police are searching for a hit-and-run driver.

Police say a small sport utility vehicle struck a pedestrian on Cloyd Boulevard. The victim was in a wheelchair and has been flown from the scene with serious injuries.

Police don't know the model or color of the vehicle but say it has front end damage and was last seen traveling east on Cloyd Boulevard toward Mall Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FLorence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or text at tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message

