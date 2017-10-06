Florence police searching for driver who killed pedestrian in wheelchair

Florence police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Friday evening.

Police said a small, light-colored SUV struck the victim, who was in a wheelchair, on Cloyd Blvd.

The victim, who has been identified as 57-year-old Kevin Doherty of Florence, was flown from the scene with series injuries. Doherty later succumbed to his injuries.

Police don't know the model or color of the vehicle but said it has front-end damage and was last seen traveling east on Cloyd Boulevard toward Mall Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or text at tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48