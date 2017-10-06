Florence police searching for driver who killed pedestrian in wheelchair

Florence police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Friday evening.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are investigating after a child was struck on AL 99 late Sunday afternoon.More >>
There has been very little research done on the disease because there have been only 50 documented cases worldwide of the genetic disorder.More >>
Huntsville police said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a vehicle struck her Friday night.More >>
Limestone County authorities responded to a barn fire on Beatline Road Friday afternoon.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
