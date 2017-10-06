Lauderdale County mom jailed over kids’ school absences

A Lauderdale County woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for not getting her kids to school enough.

Authorities say April Malone, 37, of Killen, failed to send her kids to school within state attendance guidelines over the past two years. The Lauderdale County district attorney said the sentence of six-month sentence is a combination from last year’s and this year’s absences.

Officials said her seventh-grader had 34 unexcused absences last year and four this year. Her fifth-grader missed 27 days last year and 15 this year.

The district attorney’s office said Malone had no explanation for the judge on why she didn’t send the children to school. The court hearing had already been scheduled, and the judge arrested her there.

He said the school system's truancy policy calls for a meeting with school officials after five unexcused absences to serves as an early warning to parents or guardians. The parent is summoned to court after 15 unexcused absences.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48