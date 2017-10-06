Albertville chase ends with police car, suspect vehicle crashing

An Albertville police car and suspect vehicle crashed during a chase on Oct. 6, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

A police car and suspect's vehicle wrecked in a police chase in Albertville early Friday.

It happened around 5 a.m. off Half Section Line Road.

The officer wasn't injured.

Both people in the other car were taken to the hospital after one of them was trapped inside and the other was ejected. There is no word yet on their conditions.

Police are trying to decide on charges involving the driver.

“He had a gun on his person, and we're going to explore charges on that. Of course, there's going to be traffic infractions that's going to be issued but we're going to look into the possibility of a felon in possession of a firearm,” said Albertville Assistant Chief J.T. Cartee.

