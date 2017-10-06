Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Boaz

A traffic stop in Boaz led to a drug trafficking arrest on Oct. 2. The driver, Cesar Cortez, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Boaz police say they pulled Cortez over at about 3 a.m. for not having a tag. They then discovered he had a suspended driver's license.

Police say they found just over an ounce of methamphetamine when they patted him down, which he claimed was not his. They said he also had a gun that was reported stolen out of Albertville.

Cortez is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

