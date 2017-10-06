Man arrested for drug trafficking in Boaz

A traffic stop in Boaz led to a drug trafficking arrest. The incident happened around 3 a.m. October 2.

Cesar Cortez was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Boaz police say he was initially stopped for not having a tag. They then discovered his driver’s license was suspended.

Police say they found just over an ounce of methamphetamine when they patted him down which he claimed was not his.

They also found him in possession of a gun that was reported stolen out of Albertville.

He’s being held in the Marshall County Jail on a quarter million dollar bond.

