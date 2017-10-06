Limestone County barn erupts in flames - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Limestone County barn erupts in flames

A barn on Beatline Road in Limestone County caught fire on Oct. 6, 2017. (Source: WAFF) A barn on Beatline Road in Limestone County caught fire on Oct. 6, 2017. (Source: WAFF)
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Limestone County authorities responded to a barn fire on Beatline Road Friday afternoon.

The barn was fully engulfed when crews responded around 4:45 p.m.

There are no reports on any injuries.

WAFF 48 News has a crew on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly