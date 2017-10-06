Florence High School student charged with rape

A Florence High School senior has been arrested on allegations of raping a female in west Florence in July.

Maxwell Marquez Thompson, 18, was arrested at school Friday afternoon and charged with one count each of rape and first-degree sexual abuse. Florence police said the charges stem from a grand jury indictment.

Police said they victim alleges Thompson forced himself on her after she told him no multiple times.

Following the alleged incident, the victim went to ECM hospital for treatment and contacted authorities.

Thompson’s bond has been set at $75,000.

