Lawrenceburg man arrested on several drug charges

A Lawrenceburg man, who is a convicted felon is back in jail after investigators say they found several drugs and money in his home.

On October 2, narcotics investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department along with agents from state probation and parole conducted a home visit on 26-year-old James Alexander Christian Lawrenceburg, TN.

Christian is a convicted felon and is currently on state probation. Investigators tell us they were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence, but while trying to make contact they saw a red truck sitting in the driveway with numerous firearms in the seat and floorboard in plain view.

After running the tag, they discovered the vehicle was registered to Christian at his home in the 100 block of Big Springs Fork in Lawrenceburg. Because Christian is a convicted felon and on state probation, the weapons were seized and warrants were obtained for James Christian for the charge of unlawful possession of firearms.

Investigated seized a camo Remington 870 12 gauge, Mossberg 500 12 gauge, Remington 770 .243, Remington 597 .22LR, Charter Arms 38 special, Springfield XD 9mm, and a Hi-Point JHP 45ACP.

Just before 6:30 p.m., on the same day, officers went back to Christian's home in the 100 block of Big Springs Fork in Lawrenceburg to serve the arrest warrant and Christian was placed under arrest.

A K-9 officer with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department accompanied state probation and parole officers as they searched the residence.

A large black bag and grinder were found inside the oven and inside the large bag was approximately 11.5 ounces of individually packaged marijuana. Inside the bag was another small black bag which contained 3 sets of digital scales, 3 electric vape sticks, a plastic container with marijuana seeds, and numerous Ziploc bags with various sizes. The drugs and paraphernalia were seized as well as $527 in U.S. Currency that was inside Christian’s wallet.

Christian was transported to the Lawrence County Detention Center where warrants for possession of schedule VI for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia were obtained and served on him.

Christian is currently being held in the Lawrence County Detention Center under a $71,000 bond. Additional charges of violation of probation will be forthcoming.

