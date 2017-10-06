BCBS of Alabama warning of phone scam

Attention Blue Cross Blue Shield recipients!

Just a phone call could put your personal information at risk if you're not careful.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama says scammers are calling and representing themselves as BCBS employees.

The calls are coming from different phone numbers nationwide—including some from Canada.

Blue Cross Blue Shield says they do not make outgoing calls to verify or update the personal information of members.

They are asking the public to remain vigilant and protect their personal information against these scammers.

