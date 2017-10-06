Gov. Ivey Saturday press conference on Tropical Storm Nate

Kay Ivey is Alabama's second female governor. (Source: alabama.gov)

Governor Kay Ivey will hold a news conference Saturday to give an update on Hurricane Nate.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Nate is expected to make landfall overnight as a Category 2 storm.

Joining Governor Ivey will be several members of her Cabinet and Emergency Operations Team to provide updated information on preparations and forecasted weather conditions in Alabama.

Speaking Order:

Governor Kay Ivey

State Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings

Alabama Adjutant General - Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon

Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor

ALDOT Deputy Director George Conner

The news conference will begin at 2:00 p.m.

