Gov. Ivey Saturday press conference on Tropical Storm Nate - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Gov. Ivey Saturday press conference on Tropical Storm Nate

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Kay Ivey is Alabama's second female governor.
Governor Kay Ivey will hold a news conference Saturday to give an update on Hurricane Nate.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Nate is expected to make landfall overnight as a Category 2 storm.

Joining Governor Ivey will be several members of her Cabinet and Emergency Operations Team to provide updated information on preparations and forecasted weather conditions in Alabama.

Speaking Order:

  • Governor Kay Ivey
  • State Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich
  • Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings
  • Alabama Adjutant General - Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon
  • Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor
  • ALDOT Deputy Director George Conner

The news conference will begin at 2:00 p.m.

