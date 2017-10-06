Gov. Ivey Saturday press conference on Tropical Storm Nate

Governor Kay Ivey will hold a news conference Saturday to give an update on Hurricane Nate.More >>
There has been very little research done on the disease because there have been only 50 documented cases worldwide of the genetic disorder.More >>
Florence police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Friday evening.More >>
Huntsville police said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a vehicle struck her Friday night.More >>
Limestone County authorities responded to a barn fire on Beatline Road Friday afternoon.More >>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.More >>
It's been nearly a week since hundreds of people lost their mothers, their fathers, their brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and friends.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
