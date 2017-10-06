Gov. Ivey holding 2 p.m. press conference on Tropical Storm Nate

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will hold a news conference to give an update on Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
Cullman police are looking for a bank robbery suspect.More >>
The city of Huntsville wants to be home to Amazon's new headquarters.More >>
A Morgan County entertainment venue might be forced to shut down because of a civil lawsuit filed by the Attorney General Steve Marshall.More >>
A fire broke out at Allied Digital Printing near downtown Huntsville Tuesday night.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A Lake Charles woman is accused of starving and killing her dog, according to authorities.More >>
