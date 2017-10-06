Gov. Ivey holding 2 p.m. press conference on Tropical Storm Nate

Kay Ivey is Alabama's second female governor. (Source: alabama.gov)

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will hold a news conference to give an update on Tropical Storm Nate.

According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Nate conditions have strengthened and are likely to impact Alabama.

Joining Governor Ivey will be Alabama Emergency Management Director Brian Hastings, State Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich and other members of the Emergency Operations Team to provide updated information on preparations and forecasted weather conditions in Alabama.

The news conference will begin at 2:00 p.m.

