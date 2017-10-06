Vomit used to identify Limestone County burglary suspect

An Elkmont man is in custody after losing his lunch while allegedly fleeing the scene.



The Limestone County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old James Marlon White in connection to an open burglary case from March.



Investigators responded to the home on Section Line Road earlier this year. The homeowner told authorities that a man broke into the home and took a shotgun. The homeowner confronted the intruder in the hallway. The intruder, seemingly startled, dropped the shotgun and ran out of the home.



The intruder, who began to vomit, left behind a liquified trail of "tuna fish and cheese crackers."



The vomit was submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for DNA testing. Test results confirmed Thursday that the DNA belonged to James White. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office refers to White as a "known burglar."



White is charged with burglary and is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail on $10,000 bond.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48