Vomit used to identify Limestone County burglary suspect

The city of Huntsville wants to be home to Amazon's new headquarters.More >>
The city of Huntsville wants to be home to Amazon's new headquarters.More >>
A Morgan County entertainment venue might be forced to shut down because of a civil lawsuit filed by the Attorney General Steve Marshall.More >>
A Morgan County entertainment venue might be forced to shut down because of a civil lawsuit filed by the Attorney General Steve Marshall.More >>
A fire broke out at Allied Digital Printing near downtown Huntsville Tuesday night.More >>
A fire broke out at Allied Digital Printing near downtown Huntsville Tuesday night.More >>
Madison police have released more details in a pursuit that left two officers injured Sunday evening.More >>
Madison police have released more details in a pursuit that left two officers injured Sunday evening.More >>
Limestone County school officials say a 17-year-old student was arrested at Tanner High School Tuesday.More >>
Limestone County school officials say a 17-year-old student was arrested at Tanner High School Tuesday.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
At 4 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Nate was located about 60 miles east-northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, and about 275 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.More >>
At 4 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Nate was located about 60 miles east-northeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, and about 275 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Walter "Superbubz" HerbertMore >>
Walter "Superbubz" HerbertMore >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>