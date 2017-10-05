Mass shooting prayer vigil, call for gun law reform scheduled in Huntsville

The mass shooting that left 58 people dead in Las Vegas Sunday night came one week after a gunman shot seven people, killing one, at a church in Antioch, Tennessee. The tragedies have again sparked the gun control debate.

A prayer vigil for the victims is planned for Sunday at Big Spring Park in Huntsville. Organizers said the interfaith vigil will also be a plea for elected leaders to enact laws aimed at reducing gun violence.

The United Church of Huntsville is hosting the vigil.

"Find a way as followers as God to be an answer to your own prayer," said the Rev. Alan Ballentine of United Church of Huntsville.

Ballentine said honoring the victims of the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Tennessee must include finding solutions to curb gun violence in America.

"I'm not willing for anybody else, for one other person, to be sacrificed for a person's right to own an arsenal. So, yes, now is absolutely the time to talk about it. When, if not now?" Ballentine said.

He said common sense restrictions on the right to bear arms, such as expanded background checks and a waiting period of 48 to 72 hours for gun purchases. need to be put into law. Ballentine added that automatic and semiautomatic firearms and accessories like high-capacity magazines and silencers, are made for killing, not self-defense or hunting, and need to be outlawed or placed under heavily restrictive regulations.

"To think the framers of the Constitution intended that individuals should be able to stock up an arsenal with explosives and artillery and automatic weapons is, you know, that argument is a little bit specious to me. I don't believe that," he said.

The prayer vigil is scheduled to start at the park's gazebo at 5 p.m. Sunday. Organizers said it is a "rain or shine" event, but that could change with the severe weather potential posed by Tropical Storm Nate.

