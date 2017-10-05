Boaz Harvest Festival begins Friday

Downtown Boaz is gearing up for their 53rd annual Harvest Festival. The event kicks off Friday morning, and there will be plenty of fun for the entire family.

There will be over 200 arts and crafts booths and plenty of vendors. Entertainment for the festival ranges from live music to an antique car and tractor show.

The Miss Harvest Festival Beauty Pageant begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. And the popular MoonPie eating contest will take place Saturday afternoon.

Edna Southerland, interim president for the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce, said it's always a big attraction for children, even those outside the county.

"We have other schools in the area, in the rural area, that come in and use this as a field trip for their students, and we're always happy to have those students. And we really enjoy having them. We have train rides, we have inflatables, a lot of things for the children," said Southerland.

