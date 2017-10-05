Huntsville to submit proposal for Amazon HQ

The city of Huntsville wants to be home to Amazon's new headquarters.

City spokeswoman Kelly Schrimsher confirmed they plan to submit a proposal to Amazon to build a new facility. The new headquarters could bring in about 50,000 jobs.

Schrimsher said the proposal is standard procedure for this process. She could not comment further.

Birmingham announced last month that they are also trying to lure this Amazon project.

