Huntsville to submit proposal for Amazon HQ

The city of Huntsville wants to be home to Amazon's new headquarters.More >>
The city of Huntsville wants to be home to Amazon's new headquarters.More >>
A Morgan County entertainment venue might be forced to shut down because of a civil lawsuit filed by the Attorney General Steve Marshall.More >>
A Morgan County entertainment venue might be forced to shut down because of a civil lawsuit filed by the Attorney General Steve Marshall.More >>
A fire broke out at Allied Digital Printing near downtown Huntsville Tuesday night.More >>
A fire broke out at Allied Digital Printing near downtown Huntsville Tuesday night.More >>
Madison police have released more details in a pursuit that left two officers injured Sunday evening.More >>
Madison police have released more details in a pursuit that left two officers injured Sunday evening.More >>
Limestone County school officials say a 17-year-old student was arrested at Tanner High School Tuesday.More >>
Limestone County school officials say a 17-year-old student was arrested at Tanner High School Tuesday.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.More >>
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports as of Thursday night, Tropical Storm Nate was about to move off the eastern shore of Honduras and head towards the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for a portion of the Gulf Coast.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports as of Thursday night, Tropical Storm Nate was about to move off the eastern shore of Honduras and head towards the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for a portion of the Gulf Coast.More >>