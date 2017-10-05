Huntsville mayor responds to Amazon HQ rejection

Amazon has released its list of finalists its second headquarters location, and Huntsville didn't make the cut.

[READ MORE: Huntsville submits bid for Amazon's new headquarters]

Mayor Tommy Battle released the following statement:

It was a long shot on the Amazon project, but we believe in taking the chance on opportunities that will benefit our community. Our economic development team learns something from every project experience, and as important, the companies learn about us. Huntsville is building our brand and global companies are learning what we have to offer. We won’t win every industry inquiry, and that’s okay, because we’ve been highly successful in landing high quality projects, bringing tens of thousands of jobs to Huntsville. I wish Amazon and their finalist cities good luck as they enter the final round of the site selection process and look forward to working with Amazon or its affiliated companies with any location needs they may have in the future. Huntsville is open for business.

Huntsville submitted its bid in October. If selected, ther project could have brought in about 50,000 jobs.

Scottsboro also bid for the headquarters.

