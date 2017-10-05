Special Olympics held in Albertville

Thursday was a special day for special athletes in Albertville. They were able to compete in the Special Olympics.

Kids from all over the county came to compete.

Things started off with a walk around the track and then a torch lighting.

Organizers said it's all about letting these kids feel what it's like to be able to compete and have fun.

"Oh, it makes me want to cry. I think everybody feels that. They are just so excited and happy to be involved, and this day is about them and just knowing they're getting to do that. They are just so excited and that makes you feel good when they're happy," said Tara Wilson with Albertville City Schools.\

The event concluded around noon with the trike race.

