Decatur wants Decatur Work Release Center renamed following latest escape

The latest inmate to escape the Decatur Work Release Center is still on the loose. And Decatur officials say they're getting fed up with the facility's escapees and want to set the record straight.

READ MORE: Authorities searching for escaped Decatur work release inmate

Officials said the center is not in the city of Decatur. It's technically in Morgan County. As such, they are working to change the name of the facility or remove Decatur from its name. Officials say this is because of its impact on economic growth.

“Decatur, again, we continue to recognize some nice growth and momentum related to that, and to constantly be tagged with something that's negative in regard to the work release center is not favorable to that,” said Decatur Mayor Tad Bowling.

Bowling said the city is working with Alabama Sen. Arthur Orr and the Alabama Department of Corrections to try to get the name changed to something more "regional" since its inmates come from area counties. Suggestions include Tennessee Valley Work Release and North Alabama Work Release.

ADOC officials say the Decatur Work Release Center has the highest escape rate of the 12 low level facilities in the state. Twenty-three have escaped job sites in two years.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48