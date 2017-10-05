Missing Albertville teen found safe in North Carolina - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Missing Albertville teen found safe in North Carolina

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Argelia Pena Rojas (Source: Albertville Police Department) Argelia Pena Rojas (Source: Albertville Police Department)
ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The search for a missing Albertville High School student is over.

Albertville police say Argelia Fernanda Pena Rojas has been found in North Carolina. She is safe and will return home soon.

Police say she was missing since Oct. 1.

