Albertville teen reported missing

Police are searching for a missing Albertville High School student.

17-year-old Argelia Fernanda Pena Rojas was last seen at her home early Sunday. She is thought to be in the Crossville area. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albertville Police Department at 256-878-1212.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48