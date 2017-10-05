Marshall Co. Commission passes resolution to close portion of Tant Much Dam Road

The Marshall County Commission has passed a resolution to close a portion of Tant Much Dam Road.

The dam was the main water supply for Albertville and Boaz until the 1950s.

County Commissioner Jessie Sword received a request for the road to be closed from several nearby property owners.

"The secluded spot has become an inviting place for people that like to do criminal activity," says Albertville Police.

There have been reports of drug activity, stashing of stolen cars, and a homicide.

Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says it's rare for a closure like this to happen, "It's not very often, but occasionally we do vacate the public road. And if it's no opposition, no property owner has an issue."

"And lots of times it's beneficial to the county and the property owner. Like with particular roads, I think it's very beneficial to close it," said Hutcheson.

Albertville police say the portion of Tant Much Dam Road that has been closed is now private property.

If you trespass, you are subject to arrest.

The county is working to put up a barricade for the road closure. Property owners will be responsible for putting up a permanent barrier, such as a fence.

