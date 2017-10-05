Marshall Co. Commission passes resolution to close portion of Tant Much Dam Road

A Morgan County entertainment venue might be forced to shut down because of a civil lawsuit filed by the Attorney General Steve Marshall.More >>
A Morgan County entertainment venue might be forced to shut down because of a civil lawsuit filed by the Attorney General Steve Marshall.More >>
The city of Huntsville wants to be home to Amazon's new headquarters.More >>
The city of Huntsville wants to be home to Amazon's new headquarters.More >>
A fire broke out at Allied Digital Printing near downtown Huntsville Tuesday night.More >>
A fire broke out at Allied Digital Printing near downtown Huntsville Tuesday night.More >>
Madison police have released more details in a pursuit that left two officers injured Sunday evening.More >>
Madison police have released more details in a pursuit that left two officers injured Sunday evening.More >>
Limestone County school officials say a 17-year-old student was arrested at Tanner High School Tuesday.More >>
Limestone County school officials say a 17-year-old student was arrested at Tanner High School Tuesday.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Stories of heroes are emerging in the darkest of times, including one of a Schofield Barracks-based soldier who ran into the danger zone to save people after a gunman opened fire on 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Stories of heroes are emerging in the darkest of times, including one of a Schofield Barracks-based soldier who ran into the danger zone to save people after a gunman opened fire on 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.More >>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>