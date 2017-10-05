Shooter and victim identified in Madison County killing

Two people are dead following a shooting on Oldwood Road off Highway 72 in Madison County.



Authorities responded to a home in the Chase Acres neighborhood on Thursday morning off Oldwood Road.

4:30AM ...Madison County Sheriff's Office and SWAT respond to Oldwood Road

...Madison County Sheriff's Office and SWAT respond to Oldwood Road 4:30-6AM ...Crews discover body, track suspect to second location on Brenna Lane

...Crews discover body, track suspect to second location on Brenna Lane 7:15AM...Suspect found dead from self-inflicted gunshot

SWAT was called in to clear the home. A man, identified as 37-year-old Charles Hunt, was found dead inside the home. Hunt had been shot multiple times. The suspect had fled the scene.



The Madison County Sheriff's Office tracked the suspect north to a second location on Brenna Lane in Hazel Green.



Authorities believe the suspect shot himself as officials approached the area. The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Mark Fecteau, was found dead at the scene.

Per @mcsosheriffAL suspect in Oldwood Rd shooting is dead. He ran to a residence on Brena Rd and shot himself @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) October 5, 2017

Officials say the two were not related. A motive for the shooting has been disclosed by authorities.

