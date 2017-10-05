1 dead, suspect on the run after shooting on Oldwood Road, SWAT on scene

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and a SWAT team were called to a home in the Chase Acres neighborhood on Thursday morning off of Oldwood Road in Huntsville due to a shooting.

At least a dozen Madison County Sheriff's Office cars, as well as a HEMSI truck, are also on the scene. At this time authorities have Oldwood Road blocked off.

Heavy police presence at Oldwood Rd in Huntsville. Working to get more info @waff48 pic.twitter.com/DUWMQzw71I — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) October 5, 2017

Investigators tell us one person is confirmed dead after being shot multiple times.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect.

Investigators say they have other deputies deployed throughout Madison County to locate the suspect who they say is armed and dangerous

