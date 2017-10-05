1 dead, suspect on the run after shooting on Oldwood Road, SWAT - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 dead, suspect on the run after shooting on Oldwood Road, SWAT on scene

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
and Shelia O'Connor, Reporter
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and a SWAT team were called to a home in the Chase Acres neighborhood on Thursday morning off of Oldwood Road in Huntsville due to a shooting.

At least a dozen Madison County Sheriff's Office cars, as well as a HEMSI truck, are also on the scene. At this time authorities have Oldwood Road blocked off. 

Investigators tell us one person is confirmed dead after being shot multiple times.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect. 

Investigators say they have other deputies deployed throughout Madison County to locate the suspect who they say is armed and dangerous 

