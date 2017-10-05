2 dead following Madison County shooting on Oldwood Road

Two people are dead following a shooting on Oldwood Road off Highway 72 in Madison County.



Authorities responded to a home in the Chase Acres neighborhood on Thursday morning off Oldwood Road.

4:30AM ...Madison County Sheriff's Office and SWAT respond to Oldwood Road

...Madison County Sheriff's Office and SWAT respond to Oldwood Road 4:30-6AM ...Crews discover body, track suspect to second location on Brenna Lane

...Crews discover body, track suspect to second location on Brenna Lane 7:15AM...Suspect found dead from self-inflicted gunshot

SWAT was called in to clear the home. A man was found dead, shot multiple times, inside the home. The suspect had fled the scene.



The Madison County Sheriff's Office tracked the suspect north to a second location on Brenna Lane in Hazel Green.



Authorities believe the suspect shot himself as officials approached the area. The suspect was found dead at the scene.

Per @mcsosheriffAL suspect in Oldwood Rd shooting is dead. He ran to a residence on Brena Rd and shot himself @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) October 5, 2017

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has not yet released the identities of those involved. Officials say the two were not related.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48