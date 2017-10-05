Chargers begin 2017 season Friday

The University of Alabama in Huntsville's Chargers hope to get fans to come out this season as the program continues to find its way in a rough and rugged Western Collegiate Hockey Association conference.

UAH opens the season Friday against number eight Notre Dame. The Irish are a blue blood program of college hockey, fresh off a Frozen Four appearance a season ago.

UAH coach Mike Corbett understands the challenge this weekend but also believes the foundation is being built to compete with some of hockey's elite this season and beyond.

"When we first got here, we didn't have a foundation. It was a little bit of a house of cards. We've been mostly trying to build the foundation of the program itself, through our good players, through good kids, our president backing, things like that. And wins are going to come along with things like that," Corbett said.

It hasn't been easy for UAH to make improvements in the WCHA, which is one of the best hockey conference in the country. But their numbers show improvement. In 2016, the Chargers posted a program record 30 league points, winning nine games in the league. Corbett guided his program to three road series sweeps for the first time since 2004-2005 and also had an all-WCHA performer in Kurt Gosselin.

