Madison County fatal drug overdoses nearing record high

A fire broke out at Allied Digital Printing near downtown Huntsville Tuesday night.More >>
A fire broke out at Allied Digital Printing near downtown Huntsville Tuesday night.More >>
Madison police have released more details in a pursuit that left two officers injured Sunday evening.More >>
Madison police have released more details in a pursuit that left two officers injured Sunday evening.More >>
Limestone County school officials say a 17-year-old student was arrested at Tanner High School Tuesday.More >>
Limestone County school officials say a 17-year-old student was arrested at Tanner High School Tuesday.More >>
A woman from north Alabama saw her family vacation turn into a nightmare Sunday night.More >>
A woman from north Alabama saw her family vacation turn into a nightmare Sunday night.More >>
State lawmakers report that Madison County Rep. Jim Patterson died Monday afternoon.More >>
State lawmakers report that Madison County Rep. Jim Patterson died Monday afternoon.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
Samantha Davis can't sleep. She has had maybe five hours of off-and-on rest since Sunday night. Every time she closes her eyes she sees dead bodies.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton is facing backlash after an apparent off-handed comment that he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >>