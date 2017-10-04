Madison County fatal drug overdoses nearing record high

New records continue to be set that underscore the human tragedy of the opioid epidemic.

The Madison County coroner's office said 55 people died from drug overdoses through the month of September. That's just 10 short of the record for an entire year, which was set last year.

Russell Glass is the executive director of the Pathfinder, an in-house drug rehabilitation program. He said he is seeing more and more people struggling with opioid addiction, many of whom got hooked while using prescribed medications.

With the flushing of heroin into communities, he said those addicts turn to the cheaper alternative. Add Fetanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid often mixed with heroin, and he said fatal overdoses will continue to rise.

"An addict hears that their friend OD'd because they bought some dope at such and such place, they want to go to such and such place to cop the same dope to get more bang, no pun intended, for the buck. Addicts want the best, strongest drug available," Glass said.

Glass said fighting the opioid epidemic will take more education and less jail time for addicts who are not drug traffickers.

