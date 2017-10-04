Crime Stoppers: Robber targets woman at gas station

Huntsville police say this man tried to rob a woman at Citgo at 3001 Johnson Rd. on Sept. 6, 2017. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

In the week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, a woman came face to face with a robber in a matter of seconds.

The crime happened at the Citgo at 3001 Johnson Rd. in Huntsville on Sept. 6. Police say the woman was putting air in one of her tires when a man walked up with his hand in his pocket, acting as if he was holding a gun. Police say he demanded that she hand over her money.

Police say the woman told the offender she didn't have any money but could call her husband to bring her some. Police say that was when the offender left the area, telling the woman, "You better not tell anybody."

The suspect is now facing a first-degree robbery charge.

If you know who the man is, please make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime.

There's up a $1,000 reward.

