TN man charged with voter fraud in 2016 election

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man accused of voter fraud.

Rupert Rogers, 54, of Ripley, Tennessee, faces voter fraud charges in connection with the November 2016 election.

At the request of then-25th District Attorney General Michael Dunavant, TBI agents began an investigation into Rogers' voting activities in the the Nov. 8, 2016 election. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Rogers is charged with improper registration or voting and false entries on voter documents. He was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

