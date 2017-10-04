Tuscumbia man facing sexual abuse of a child charge - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Tuscumbia man facing sexual abuse of a child charge

Derek Anthony Darling (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office) Derek Anthony Darling (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) -

28-year-old Derek Anthony Darling is charged with rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of a child.

He was arrested at his home in Tuscumbia off of Carolyn Street. Officers found him hiding in his closet.

He remains in the Colbert County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

