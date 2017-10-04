Escaped Decatur work release inmate captured

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed that Christian Anthony Legendre has been apprehended.

Legendre, 23, was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with CSS initials, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes at approximately 12:35 a.m.

He walked off an assigned job location in Florence.

Legendre is incarcerated at Decatur Work Release Center. He is serving a five-year term for a 2016 Madison County burglary conviction.

He was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Friday in Harvest.

