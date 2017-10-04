Authorities searching for escaped Decatur Work Release inmate

The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for Christian Anthony Legendre after he left an assigned job location early Wednesday morning in Florence.

Legendre was last seen wearing a yellow tee shirt with CSS initials, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes at approximately 12:35 a.m.

Legendre is incarcerated at Decatur Work Release Center. He was sentenced there to serve time on a 2016 Madison County burglary offense.

He was serving a 5-year term.

If you see Legendre, contact authorities.

