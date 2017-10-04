Dutton ranked first in the country for National Night Out

Dutton celebrated their annual National Night Out in a very big way. Wednesday night's activities will include live music from local groups Sealed and Not Ashamed, free food, horseback rides, and many other activities for children.

Booths were set up around the Dutton Town Hall to share information about resources available in the community.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Highlands Medical Center, and several churches were a few of the groups at the event.

Dutton was selected the #1 National Night Out last year for towns with a population of under 5,000. They're competing for the title again this year.

Ryan Hawkins is an educator for Jackson County Schools. She has been bringing her children to National Night Out for many years and says it's especially important for kids.

"My youngest daughter has a fear of police officers," said Ryan Hawkins, Jackson County Schools educator.

But whenever she gets to interact with police officers in an open environment, such as National Night Out, it's wonderful for her to overcome that fear," said Hawkins.

Organizers of the event said the Target of Huntsville has been the biggest financial supporter of their National Night Out since the beginning.

Dutton is one of the few towns on Sand Mountain that participates in National Night Out.

Mayor Mark Dutton says this is the largest turnout they've seen for National Night Out in the 17 years he's lived there.

The town will find out if they'll repeat their #1 National Night Out title.

