Fire erupts at Huntsville printing company

A fire broke out at Allied Digital Printing on University Drive on Oct. 3, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

A fire broke out at Allied Digital Printing near downtown Huntsville Tuesday night.

Firefighters say they received a 911 call about smoke showing at 1821 University Dr. Responding crews found heavy smoke on the east side of the building.

A Huntsville Fire & Rescue spokesman said 12 units responded in total. They extinguished the fire shortly before 10 p.m.

Firefighters said they do not think the building is a total loss.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported.

There is another business on the backside of the building. Firefighters said people were inside, but there were no injuries or damage in that area.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48