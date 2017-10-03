Limestone County student arrested after gun found in backpack

Limestone County Schools officials confirm a 17-year-old student was arrested at one of the schools Tuesday.

Technology and public relations director Karen Tucker said the Limestone County Sheriff's Office was conducting drug dog searches at two schools. At the second location, the dogs alerted the deputy. This alert resulted in a thorough search of a car parked on campus.

Tucker said the driver was removed from class and escorted to the parked car for questioning. A subsequent search of the driver's belongings revealed a .38 revolver in the backpack he was wearing. She said the gun was not loaded, but bullets were in the backpack.

The deputy immediately took the student into custody. Charges have not been announced.

"We are not aware of any threats or intended harm to anyone on campus. We want to thank the Limestone County Sheriff's office for their partnership with us. Additionally, we want to commend the administrative staff at Tanner High School for the professional manner in which this was handled. We want to reassure our parents that we will continue to take steps to ensure the safety of our staff and students," Tucker said.

