Brandon Spinner

Brandon is originally from the Chicago Suburbs, growing up in Lombard, IL. In the 6th grade he would give the forecast to his science teacher every day, and she nicknamed him “The Weatherman,” from there it was history.



He is a passionate winter weather fan and LOVES snow, which is why he wanted to be a meteorologist. While winter weather is his favorite, he is a fan of kinds of weather.

Brandon graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Valparaiso University, in northwest Indiana, in 2012. While at “Valpo” Brandon also was a member of the Football team. Since graduating, Brandon has worked at two other stations, both in the upper Midwest. His career started off at FOX 21 News in Duluth, MN working there for 10 months before moving onto KDLT News in Sioux Falls in 2013. While in Sioux Falls, Brandon was the Chief Meteorologist. During his time at KDLT, he was nominated for three Emmys and won an Eric Sevareid award for “Best Weathercast.”

When he isn’t at work you will likely find Brandon in the gym or at a sporting event. As a former athlete, fitness is of big importance to him and he tries to work out at least five days a week. Brandon is a diehard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawks fan and is a big NASCAR fan as well.

Brandon also likes to hunt and be outdoors, and makes several trips to his cabin in the U.P. of Michigan every year. Brandon moved here with his wife, Amy, and they are both looking forward to exploring the Tennessee Valley!