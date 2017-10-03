Facebook | Twitter

Eric Burke joined the WAFF 48 First Alert weather team as the weekend meteorologist in September 2017. Eric comes to Huntsville from WTVQ in Lexington, Kentucky and is excited to call the Rocket City home.



Prior to working in Lexington, Eric was the weekday morning meteorologist at KNBN in Rapid City, South Dakota. Growing up, he always had a fascination with severe weather and winter storms. That weather passion led Eric to attend Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois. He earned his B.S. in meteorology and obtained a minor in broadcast journalism. While at NIU, Eric worked as a meteorologist and reporter for the student run TV station, NTC News Tonight. He also was an intern at WREX in Rockford, IL and at WFLD Fox Chicago before moving to the Black Hills of South Dakota.



In his spare time Eric can be found ripping divots on the golf course, riding his Harley Davidson, attempting to cook in the kitchen or playing goalie in a recreational ice hockey league. Eric grew up in Homer Glen, Illinois and is a passionate Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Cubs fan.

Eric is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned the AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal of approval.

You can watch his forecast on weekend evenings and on WAFF 48 News at Noon. If you have any weather questions or weather photos let Eric know by emailing him at eburke@waff.com.