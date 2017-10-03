WATCH LIVE: Former Vice President Joe Biden headlines rally for Doug Jones

A woman from north Alabama saw her family vacation turn into a nightmare Sunday night.More >>
State lawmakers report that Madison County Rep. Jim Patterson died Monday afternoon.More >>
Two Madison police officers were injured in a pursuit near Old Madison Pike Sunday evening in Madison.More >>
Shots rang out at the Jet Pep at 1800 University Dr. around 8 p.m. Saturday.More >>
An investigation determined it was accidental and no charges are expected to be filed.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
