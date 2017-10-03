WATCH LIVE: Former Vice President Joe Biden headlines rally for Doug Jones

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Alabama Tuesday, headlining a rally for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones.

Biden is set to campaign with Jones at the Sheraton in downtown Birmingham around 12 p.m.

Jones will take on Republican candidate Judge Roy Moore during the special election on Dec. 12.

