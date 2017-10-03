Marshall County United Way celebrates 20th year of Day of Caring

Marshall County's United Way is kicking off their financial campaign with an ambitious $755,000 goal. Meanwhile, they're celebrating 20 years of their Day of Caring.

The Marshall County United Way's Day of Caring has been going on 20 years and gives the community a chance to see where the United Way dollars are going.

Six hundred volunteers from just over 50 companies took time away from work Tuesday in Marshall County to volunteer. Some helped out with the Meals on Wheels program. Some trimmed trees or washed vehicles at the ARC. But in all, there are 116 projects that are agencies of the United Way that are getting done.

It was a firsthand look at the work being done by agencies of the United Way by the people who donate to them.

David Benefield took time away from his job at Mitchell Grocery. It's his eighth year, and he absolutely loves it.

"It's a blessing. These young men and women here, these people that work here at the ARC are special people. They work with people that are mentally challenged, and it's just a blessing. I get a bigger blessing out of it than they do probably," said Benefield.

United Way officials say they hope to get the financial campaign wrapped up by the end of November.

