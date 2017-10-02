Decatur Dunkin' Donuts employees faked robbery to steal money, police say

Decatur police arrested three Dunkin' Donuts employees accused of lying about being robbed so they could get away with the business' money.

Alexis Taylor Marks, 20, Quintavious Dequan Huguley, 20, and Jasmine Joy Benu, 23, are all charged with first-degree theft, a Class B felony.

Police say Marks called them on Sept. 14 to say she was robbed at a bank while making a late night deposit for Dunkin' Dounts.

During the course of the investigation, detectives say they discovered the three suspects were all employees of Dunkin' Donuts and had devised a plan to steal the deposit. The plan included Marks saying she was robbed while making the deposit at the bank.

Marks and Huguley were arrested on Sept. 28. Benu was arrested a day later.

All three were all taken to the Morgan Co Jail with bonds of $5,000 each.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48