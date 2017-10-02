North Alabama woman caught in aftermath of Las Vegas massacre

A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

Kelley Martin and her family were in Las Vegas during the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (Source: Kelley Martin)

A woman from north Alabama saw her family vacation turn into a nightmare Sunday night. Kelley Martin of Arab found herself caught up in the aftermath of the massacre in Las Vegas.

Martin with her sister and their family in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire into a country music concert, killing 58 and injuring hundreds. Martin and her family were eating at a restaurant about a block away in the Miracle Mile Mall when they realized something was wrong.

"Around the corner, within five minutes of us sitting down, this horde of people came running through and they were screaming and yelling and tables were being pushed out of the way. We're on the outside of the restaurant and they're coming right in our direction, screaming there was a shooter, to get out of the way quickly and run and hide," martin said. "Some security guards at the mall were leading the group and trying to clear people out."

WAFF 48 will have more comments from Martin this evening.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48