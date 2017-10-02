North Alabama woman caught in aftermath of Las Vegas massacre - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

North Alabama woman caught in aftermath of Las Vegas massacre

Kelley Martin (Source: Kelley Martin) Kelley Martin (Source: Kelley Martin)
Kelley Martin and her family were in Las Vegas during the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (Source: Kelley Martin) Kelley Martin and her family were in Las Vegas during the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (Source: Kelley Martin)
A woman from north Alabama saw her family vacation turn into a nightmare Sunday night. Kelley Martin of Arab found herself caught up in the aftermath of the massacre in Las Vegas.

Martin with her sister and their family in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire into a country music concert, killing 58 and injuring hundreds. Martin and her family were eating at a restaurant about a block away in the Miracle Mile Mall when they realized something was wrong.

"Around the corner, within five minutes of us sitting down, this horde of people came running through and they were screaming and yelling and tables were being pushed out of the way. We're on the outside of the restaurant and they're coming right in our direction, screaming there was a shooter, to get out of the way quickly and run and hide," martin said. "Some security guards at the mall were leading the group and trying to clear people out."

