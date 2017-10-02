Arab woman caught in aftermath of Las Vegas massacre

A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Kelley Martin and her family were in Las Vegas during the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (Source: Kelley Martin)

A woman from north Alabama saw her family vacation turn into a nightmare Sunday night. Kelley Martin of Arab found herself caught up in the aftermath of the massacre in Las Vegas.

Martin with her sister and their family in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire into a country music concert, killing 58 and injuring hundreds. Martin and her family were eating at a restaurant about a block away in the Miracle Mile Mall when they realized something was wrong.

“Within five minutes of us sitting down, this horde of people come running through, screaming and yelling and tables being pushed over out of the way," martin said. "We're on the outside of our restaurant and they're coming right in our direction, screaming there was a shooter, to get out of the way quickly and run and hide."

Martin and her family jumped for cover in the restaurant's storage room and stayed there for two and a half hours. They did peer out of the door to see a TV to understand what had happened. That only heightened their fears.

"The news reports stated there was possibly a group of organized assailants and dressed in black and were all around," Martin said.

After hiding in place for two and a half hours, they discovered there was a single gunman and they were allowed to leave.

“You feel so amazingly blessed when you get the all clear, and I really felt like my faith got me through. Those moments we needed to calm the employees down, get everybody working together and get some semblance of order," said Martin.

She said it was the most frightening thing she's ever experienced.

When they got back to their hotel, sleep was hard to come by. And the magnitude of what happened really sank in the next day.

“You think you're safe living in a small town like Arab, that things are safe, but it takes a split-second for things to go from completely normal to absolutely crazy," she said.

Martin said that she and her family will continue to stay in Las Vegas for the remainder of the week to not let the shooter defeat them.

