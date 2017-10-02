Lake Guntersville State Park expects $150,000 profit

Lake Guntersville State Park officials hope they've turned the corner since the April 2011 tornadoes. The fiscal year ended Saturday, and they believe they'll turn a profit this year of more than $150,000.

The 2011 tornadoes did major damage to the campground area at Lake Guntersville State Park, but since that time they're rebounded quite nicely. The camping area has made a big turnaround from their 8 percent occupancy rate after the tornadoes struck six years ago.

Since that time, the parks system has upgraded their water, electrical and sewage systems in the campground as well as added new bath houses. Hardwoods have been planted and are growing to replace the pine trees that were lost in the tornado outbreak.

They're still working to add other enhancements to the park. They're currently in a partnership to bring 10 camping cabins to the park for people who want the camping experience without owning a camper.

The superintendent said he believes the improvements really helped with the turnaround but also because it's Lake Guntersville State Park.

"It's the beauty. It's the serenity. It's the wildlife. It's my staff, which I owe great gratitude to everyday to. It's people still wanting a unique experience at an affordable cost and that's what our parks system is about," said Lake Guntersville State Park Superintendent Michael Jeffreys.

Officials say the camping cabins should all be up and running by Nov. 1.

For more information on the camping cabins you can call 256-505-6608.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48