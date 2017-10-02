Suspect arrested in Flat Rock School burglary

Jackson County investigators have arrested a man in connection to a burglary at Flat Rock School.

Billy Edward Blake, 41, of was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property. 2nd degree in connection with the break-in of the Flat Rock School on Oct. 1. Blake remains in the Jackson County Jail. Bond has not yet been set.

Blake was previously arrested in Dekalb County in connection with the burglary of the Henegar Middle School.

After the burglary, Sheriff Chuck Phillips said the burglars pried open the front door to Flat Rock School. Investigators found the burglars went through desks and offices of several rooms in the school. School administrators say things taken include money a teacher was collecting for T-shirts.

"We don't know what's taken. Each teacher will have to go through their desk and see what's missing and they're going to have to get back with us on property that is missing," \Phillips said after the burglary.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48