Burglars hit Flat Rock School

Jackson County investigators are looking for who's responsible for breaking into Flat Rock School during the weekend.

Sheriff's officials say the burglars were very thorough.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips said the burglars pried open the front door to Flat Rock School.

A lunchroom worker discovered the burglary Sunday afternoon.

Investigators found the burglars went through desks and offices of several rooms in the school. School administrators say things taken include money a teacher was collecting for T-shirts.

Phillips said they're still trying to determine exactly what was stolen.

"We don't know what's taken. Each teacher will have to go through their desk and see what's missing and they're going to have to get back with us on property that is missing," said Phillips.

If anyone has any information about this crime, you're asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

