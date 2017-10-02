Alabama Rep. Jim Patterson dies

State lawmakers report that Madison County Rep. Jim Patterson died Monday afternoon.

Patterson, R - Meridianville, held the House seat for District 21.

The Associated Press reports that Patterson, 67, died of a heart attack.

Patterson posted on social media Sunday night that he was short of breath and had a doctor's appointment on Monday. He asked for prayers.

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R - Rainsville, released the following, statement:

The Alabama House Republican Caucus and each of its members will feel the loss of our colleague, Rep. Jim Patterson, for some time to come. Rep. Patterson was defined by the hard work he devoted to serving his constituents, the thoughtfulness with which he approached each issue, and the way he tackled problems, bills, and initiatives about which he felt strongly. These traits were demonstrated very publicly during his successful effort to pass important autism therapy legislation that will positively affect the lives of children and families across Alabama for years to come. Rep. Patterson’s big laugh, big voice, and big personality often made the more difficult days in the Alabama State House easier to handle. On behalf of the Republican Caucus, we send out thoughts and prayers for comfort to his wife, Susan, and the family that made him so very proud.

“Representative Patterson had a huge heart and exemplified the role of a citizen-legislator. Jim was a voice for the children and the needy in our society, and that voice will be sorely missed," Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers remain especially with his wife Susan and their three children during this very difficult time. They have lost a loving husband and father, and Alabama has lost a tremendous public servant. As Governor, I will do all I can to help the Madison County area and our state move forward."

“Representative Patterson was a great family man and community leader who will be missed for his many contributions to our area,” said Mayor Battle. “We could always count on Jim to support our economic development initiatives, road projects, anything to help our community grow and prosper. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Susan, and their children," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

State Rep. Jim Patterson was a great family man, a good friend, and a true public servant. Please say a #prayer for his family. — Tommy Battle (@TommyBattle) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are w/ Rep. Jim Patterson & his family after his passing. Thankful for his service, you'll be missed, Jim. God Bless. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 2, 2017

Heart broken to hear about the passing of Rep Jim Patterson. @RepPatterson21 was a real hero to the #autism community & his district. A good man, husband & father. #Prayers for his family. — Cam Ward (@SenCamWard) October 2, 2017

