Alabama Rep. Jim Patterson dies

A woman from north Alabama saw her family vacation turn into a nightmare Sunday night.More >>
State lawmakers report that Madison County Rep. Jim Patterson died Monday afternoon.More >>
Two Madison police officers were injured in a pursuit near Old Madison Pike Sunday evening in Madison.More >>
Shots rang out at the Jet Pep at 1800 University Dr. around 8 p.m. Saturday.More >>
An investigation determined it was accidental and no charges are expected to be filed.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >>
