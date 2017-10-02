Handle With Care Collection Day at Madison County Commission District 4

6084 Highway 53, Harvest

October 4, 2017 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Madison County District Four Commissioner Phil Vandiver will host a Handle With Care Collection Day for residents of Madison County.

Please bring your household hazardous waste items to the County Shed, located at 6084 Highway 53 in Harvest on Wednesday, Oct 4, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. We are partnering with the Solid Waste Disposal to reduce the toxicity in our local sewage treatment plants, storm drains, and lessen the risks of injuries caused by improper storage of hazardous waste in our homes.

This will be a free, drive-thru service with workers taking items from your cars.

Items Collected:

Paint and Paint Related Products : Oil or water-based paints, mineral spirits, turpentine and thinners, furniture strippers, paint removers, stains and aerosols

: Oil or water-based paints, mineral spirits, turpentine and thinners, furniture strippers, paint removers, stains and aerosols Automotive Products : Transmission fluid, brake fluid, anti-freeze, car batteries, used motor oil

: Transmission fluid, brake fluid, anti-freeze, car batteries, used motor oil Lawn & Garden Poisons : Weed killers, liquids, powders, sprays, soaps, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, rodent poisons, and roach/flea powder

: Weed killers, liquids, powders, sprays, soaps, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, rodent poisons, and roach/flea powder Household Cleaners : Oven cleaner, toilet cleaner, disinfectants, drain cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, floor and furniture polishes, ammonia or bleach-based products.

: Oven cleaner, toilet cleaner, disinfectants, drain cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, floor and furniture polishes, ammonia or bleach-based products. Old TVs and Computers : Televisions, computers, computer monitors

: Televisions, computers, computer monitors Household Chemicals: Acids, pool chemicals, photographic chemicals, solvents, household batteries, mercury thermometers, thermostats, fluorescent lights- both CFL’s and linear

Contact the District 4 Office for more information: 256-852-8351

